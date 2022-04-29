Siakam fouled out of Thursday's 132-97 loss to the 76ers after recording 24 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 44 minutes.

It was another big performance by Siakam as he tried to keep the Raptors' season alive, but the team's defense couldn't slow down the Sixers. The 28-year-old averaged 22.8 points, 7.2 boards, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over six games in the first round, and he'll remain a key piece for the Raptors next season as they look to return to the top of the Eastern Conference.