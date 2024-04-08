Barnes was spotted getting shots up during Monday's practice with a brace on his surgically repaired left hand, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Barnes underwent surgery to repair a fracture to the third metacarpal bone on his left hand in early March and has been able to do light on-court work over the last few weeks. However, he still isn't cleared for contact drills and likely won't play again this season, as Toronto has just four games remaining and is well out of the playoff picture. Barnes was catching the ball with his left hand in Rose's video, but the versatile point guard was only doing stationary shooting, suggesting he still has multiple hurdles to clear before getting the green light for game action.