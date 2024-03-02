Barnes won't return to Friday's game versus the Warriors due to a left hand injury, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports. He finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 16 minutes.

Barnes checked out of Friday's game before halftime and was in visible pain. Kelly Olynyk started the second half in his place, and he would be a big beneficiary if Barnes misses additional time. Next up for the Raptors is a mathcup versus the Hornets on Sunday.