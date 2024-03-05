Barnes underwent surgery to repair a fracture to the third metacarpal bone on his left hand Monday, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Barnes suffered the injury during Friday's matchup against the Warriors, and while it's good news that he had surgery promptly, the team has yet to disclose a timetable for his return to play. The Raptors should have more details on the next steps in his recovery soon.
More News
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Suffers left hand fracture•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Will not return Friday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Too much for Indiana•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Double-double in Friday's win•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Notches double-double vs. Nets•