Barnes suffered a fracture to the third metacarpal bone of his left hand and is out indefinitely, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barnes suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Warriors and it was obvious that something bad happened based off his reaction. There should be more clarity regarding timetables and treatment plans in the coming days, but Barnes' fantasy managers need to be prepared for an extended absence. While Barnes is out, there could be more opportunities for Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown and possibly Ochai Agbaji.