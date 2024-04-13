Barnes (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Barnes was having an All-Star caliber season, but a left hand fracture ended his season on March 1, and the Raptors employed a cautious approach with their star forward, especially once they were eliminated from playoff contention. Barnes ends the 2023-24 season with averages of 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals across 34.9 minutes per game in 60 starts.