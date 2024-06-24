Barnes (hand) agreed Monday with the Raptors on a five-year maximum extension worth up to $270 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Keeping Barnes in the fold long term is a no-brainer for the Raptors, as the 22-year-old forward took a big leap forward during his third NBA season in 2023-24. Over his 60 appearances this past season, Barnes posted averages of 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 34.9 minutes per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field, 78.1 percent from the free-throw line and 34.1 percent from three-point range. Each of those averages represented career highs, and the free-throw and three-point percentages were also personal bests for Barnes. Expect Barnes and the Raptors to finalize the extension at some point in the coming days. Barnes missed the final 22 games of the 2023-24 season after undergoing surgery on his left hand, but he's set for a healthy offseason and shouldn't have any restrictions by the time training camp gets underway in the fall.