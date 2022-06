Mykhailiuk exercised his $1.9 million player option for the 2022-23 campaign, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Mykhailiuk made 56 appearances for the Raptors last season and averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds across 12.8 minutes per game. It'll be difficult for the 2018 second-round pick to garner a bigger role during the 2022-23 campaign if he continues to struggle from distance after shooting a career-low 30.3 percent during his first year in Toronto.