Young has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics due to an illness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Young wasn't listed on the initial injury report but won't play Friday due to an illness. The veteran's next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus Detroit. Young has mostly played in garbage time this season, so his absence shouldn't impact Toronto's rotation.
