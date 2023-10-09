Young accounted for two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes of Sunday's 112-99 preseason win over the Kings.

Precious Achiuwa (groin) sat this one out, while Chris Boucher and Jalen McDaniels each had decent roles off the bench behind Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl. Young still has plenty left in the tank, but he's not guaranteed a rotation spot to begin the 2023-24 campaign.