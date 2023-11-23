site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' Thaddeus Young: Questionable Friday
Young (illness) is questionable for Friday's tilt against the Bulls.
Young has missed four straight games. He's not a regular part of the rotation when healthy.
