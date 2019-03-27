Ray McCallum: Heads overseas

McCallum agreed Wednesday to a contract with CB Breogan of the Spanish League, Eurohoops.net reports.

With his G League club (the Ontario Agua Caliente Clippers) recently concluding its season, McCallum will head overseas for additional work. His contract likely expires once the Spanish League season ends, so McCallum should return to North America this summer in pursuit of a training-camp invitation from an NBA squad.

