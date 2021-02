McCallum posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 18 minutes in Wednesday's 120-118 win over the Blue.

McCallum was efficient with his limited opportunities Wednesday, and he helped contribute to the comeback win over Oklahoma City. He's now scored in double figures during back-to-back contests and is averaging 8.3 points and 4.2 assists over 20.7 minutes per game this year.