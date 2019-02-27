Ray McCallum: Explodes for 19 points off bench

McCallum exploded for 19 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal in the win Tuesday over Austin.

McCallum has only played in five games with Ontario Agua Caliente, but he's averaging 26.6 minutes during that time frame, along with 12.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds. Expect him to continue posting similar ratios so long as he's playing 20 minutes a night.