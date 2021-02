McCallum recorded eight points (3-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals over 28 minutes in Thursday's 118-106 loss to Westchester.

McCallum wasn't efficient from the field in Thursday's G League season opener, but he led the team in assists and was somewhat productive off the bench. He led the team's bench players in minutes against the Knicks and could carve out a role for the Swarm during the four-week bubble in Orlando.