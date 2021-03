McCallum tallied 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine assists and six rebounds over 40 minutes in Monday's 110-95 loss to Lakeland.

McCallum played a season-high 40 minutes Monday with several teammates out due to injuries, and he came within one assist of his first double-double of the year during the loss. He could continue to see increased run for the Swarm if the team isn't fully healthy.