McCallum tallied 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 win over Iowa.

McCallum has continued to come off the bench through the first five games of the 2020-21 G League season, and he's seen relatively consistent playing time for the Swarm. He's provided a spark for the team's offense, averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 assists over 22.8 minutes per game.