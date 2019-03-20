Ray McCallum: Returns after missing four games
McCallum (groin) registered 16 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 115-105 win Tuesday over the Swarm.
McCallum missed the previous four games thanks to a groin injury, but was able to return to the court just two games before the conclusion of the 2018-19 regular season. In 10 games with the organization, McCallum is averaging 13.0 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
