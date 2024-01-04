Rubio (personal) agreed to a contract buyout with the Cavaliers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rubio hasn't suited up for the Cavaliers this season as he continues to focus on his mental health. Cleveland has opted to buy out the veteran point guard from his three-year, $18.44 million contract, which he is in the second year of. Rubio is unlikely to look to join another NBA team and is expected to return to Spain if he chooses to continue playing professional basketball at all. The Cavaliers can now use the open roster spot to help deal with the long-term injuries to Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee).