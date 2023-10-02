Rubio remains away from the Cavaliers to focus on his mental health, Evan Dammarell of Locked on Cavs reports.
Rubio was excused from media day. There is no timetable for a return, but President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said that retirement is not currently on the table.
