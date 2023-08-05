Rubio announced Saturday that he has "decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health", ESPN.com reports.

Rubio's decision will almost certainly rule him out for the FIBA World Cup, but it is unclear if he will also miss the 2023-24 NBA season. If the veteran ends up sitting out this season, the Cavaliers will be thin at point guard behind Darius Garland, with Craig Porter and Ty Jerome being the likely candidates to receive backup minutes. At 32 years old, Rubio hasn't officially said he's retiring, but it's possible that his professional career is over.