Rubio (personal) announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rubio stepped away from the Cavaliers before training camp to focus on his mental health and was unavailable for the start of the season. He agreed to a contract buyout with Cleveland on Thursday and later announced his NBA career has come to an end. The 33-year-old played 12 seasons in the league between the Timberwolves, Jazz, Suns and Cavaliers and averaged 10.7 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 29.3 minutes per game.