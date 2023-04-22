Rubio is expected to receive playing time in Game 3 versus the Knicks on Friday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Rubio played just six minutes in Game 1 and received no playing time in Game 2. However, the Cavaliers reportedly want to lean on the veteran guard's experience in a hostile crowd at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
