The Rockets signed Holiday to a one-year, minimum contract Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Holiday will join his fifth team in the last four seasons. In 2022-23, the 26-year-old guard averaged 3.9 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 13.4 minutes across 63 games. Holiday will likely be a depth piece in Houston's backcourt.