Rockets' Austin Rivers: Out vs. Timberwolves
Rivers won't play Wednesday against Minnesota due to right elbow soreness, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rivers will have to wait until after the All-Star break to return to the court, as he's evidently dealing with some soreness following Monday evening's clash with Dallas. Gerald Green and Iman Shumpert could see an uptick in minutes with Rivers out of the mix for at least one game.
