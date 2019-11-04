Rockets' Austin Rivers: Small impact in loss
Rivers posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT), four rebounds and three assists in Sunday's 129-100 loss to the Heat.
In the first six games of the season, Rivers has converted on 43.3 percent of his field goals and 33.3 percent of his 3-point shot, both very similar to his career averages (41.7 field goal percentage and 34.7 3-point percentage). Although the 27-year-old serves as the Rockets' backup point guard, Houston is already loaded with guards Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Eric Gordon. As a result, Rivers is playing the lowest amount of minutes per game (17.3) in his career, and it doesn't appear likely to change any time soon.
