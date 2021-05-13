Oliver dropped 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes Wednesday in the Rockets' 124-122 loss to the Lakers.

Houston's long injury list has played a large part in opening up minutes for Oliver, but the 24-year-old rookie is thus far making the most of his 10-day deal. Through two games, Oliver has tallied 30 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 42 minutes while shooting 60 percent from the field. The Rockets aren't expected to get many reinforcements, if any, among their injured players for the final two games of the season, so Oliver should continue to enjoy an elevated role off the bench.