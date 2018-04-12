Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out of regular-season finale

Capela is dealing with a hand injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings, Rockets radio play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

While Capela is being listed with a hand injury, his absence is more for rest than anything else as the Rockets try and get their starters as much time off as possible before the start of the playoffs this weekend. With Capela being joined on the sidelines by Nene Hilario (rest), Tarik Black will draw the start at center and see big minutes, while Zhou Qi is also a candidate for extended run at the position.