Rockets' Clint Capela: Set to return Sunday

Capela (eye) will return for the Rockets' matchup against the Lakers on Sunday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela suffered the injury in Monday's loss to the Thunder, and has missed the the Rockets' previous two games as a result. The big man is in the midst of a career season, and given his limited time off, will presumably return to a full workload barring any setbacks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories