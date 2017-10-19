Rockets' Clint Capela: Ties career-best rebound total in win
Capela managed 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 win over the Kings.
A night after a decent but unspectacular opener in which he played just 18 minutes, Capela took it up several notches Wednesday, generating a career-high rebound total in the process. The 23-year-old's most important points may have well come on his alley-oop dunk off a James Harden assist with 28 seconds left that gave the Rockets valuable breathing room by extending their lead to 98-93. While modest minutes may cap Capela's overall upside at times this season, he clearly has the potential to provide eye-popping numbers in the right matchup. He'll look to put together a successful encore against the Mavericks in the Rockets' home opener on Saturday night.
