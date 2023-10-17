Robinson-Earl was traded to the Rockets on Tuesday, along with Victor Oladipo, in exchange for Kevin Porter and two second-round picks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Thunder were facing some difficult roster decisions ahead of Opening Night, but by acquiring and then immediately waiving the turbulent Porter, they were able to clear two roster spots while acquiring future assets. Houston has a bevy of young frontcourt options in Jabari Smith, Alperen Sengun, Jock Landale and Tari Eason, but Robinson-Earl should be able to compete for an end-of-rotation spot with his new team.