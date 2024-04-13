Landale closed Friday's 116-107 win over the Trail Blazers with 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes.

The Rockets experimented with a smaller lineup during Portland's win over Utah, but they brought size back into the frontcourt with Landale against the Trail Blazers, presumably to contain Deandre Ayton (back). Landale was effective against Portland's alternate options after Ayton exited early. Now with his third team in three seasons, Landale is projected to stay trapped behind Alperen Sengun next season, but the 6-11 center could see more time in frontcourt injury scenarios.