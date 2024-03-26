Landale racked up 17 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Monday's 110-92 victory over Portland.

Landale drew his first start of the season Monday due to the suspension of Jabari Smith, and there's no question the veteran big man made the most of the opportunity. He's been playing really well of late, scoring in double digits in five of his last seven outings, but he should return to a backup role ahead of Wednesday's game against the Thunder.