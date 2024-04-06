Landale accumulated 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 119-104 loss to the Heat.

Landale recorded his second double-digit scoring outing in his last six appearances during Friday's loss to Miami. Across his last 10 games coming off the bench, Landale is averaging 8.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 20.7 minutes on 54.0 percent shooting from the field.