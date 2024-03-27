Landale is not in the starting lineup to face the Thunder on Wednesday.

Landale was in the starting lineup Monday against the Trail Blazers, posting 17 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes. However, the veteran big man will move back to his regular bench role with Jabari Smith returning from a one-game suspension.