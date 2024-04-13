Landale will start Friday's game against Portland, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fred VanVleet (hip) is sitting out, so the Rockets will slide everyone else down a position in what will be a bigger lineup. This will allow Landale to match up with Portland's Deandre Ayton.
