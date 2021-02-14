Wall notched 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Knicks.

Wall has been dealing with a sprained left ankle but played through it Saturday, and he paced the Rockets in scoring while surpassing the 25-point mark for the fourth time this year. The veteran point guard has been Houston's biggest offensive threat with both Christian Wood (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (foot) sidelined, and he has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games, including three appearances with at least 25 points.