Jones scored 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 103-91 loss to the Spurs.

With the Rockets having only eight players available Saturday, Jones made his first career NBA start and came through with a shockingly productive performance. The undrafted rookie out of Arkansas will retain a significant role in the Rockets' backfield until the likes of John Wall (knee) and Victor Oladipo (not injury related) are able to suit up, but Jones could have a hard time matching his numbers from this one.