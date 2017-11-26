Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out with shoulder strain

Nene has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Nets due to a strained shoulder, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

The veteran has dealt with a few minor injuries already this season, and he'll sit out Monday for what will be his sixth absence of the season. Consider the 25-year-old, who played 14 minutes off the bench Saturday against the Knicks, day-to-day until further notice.