The Trail Blazers waived Mays on Saturday.

Mays averaged 6.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 17.0 minutes across 21 appearances in 2023-24. However, with Anfernee Simons, Malcolm Brogdon, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe healthy, there is no spot in the rotation for Mays.