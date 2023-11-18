Mays ended Friday's 107-95 loss to the Lakers with 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 26 minutes.

Mays started again in the absence of Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), and he put up his fourth double-digit scoring effort over his past five games. The fourth-year point guard also led the Blazers with eight assists, and he's averaging a shiny 9.0 dimes during that five-game stretch. The returns of Brogdon and Henderson will eventually eat into Mays' opportunities, but as long as he's playing 30-plus minutes per game he's worth a look in fantasy as an assist specialist capable of sprinkling in modest scoring with non-destructive shooting percentages.