The Lakers signed Mays to a two-way deal Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mays, who was waived by Portland on Saturday, has quickly found a new home, joining Dylan Windler as a new addition to the Lakers' roster. The Lakers' point guard struggles have been well-documented this season, with Austin Reaves ultimately taking the reins from D'Angelo Russell, who was benched in mid-December. Mays doesn't have a clear path to playing time and will likely spend most of his time at the G League level, but he does bolster the Lakers' guard depth and could crack the rotation if the struggles continue.