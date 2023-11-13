Mays posted 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and 12 assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.
Scoot Henderson (ankle) is scheduled to miss several games, and Mays will be an excellent streaming option for fantasy managers during this period, especially considering Malcolm Borgdon's (hamstring) injury. With Anfernee Simons (thumb) also out, the trio of Mays, Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe will be responsible for a heavy load for most of November.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Skylar Mays: Starting Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Skylar Mays: Contract converted to standard deal•
-
Trail Blazers' Skylar Mays: Solid game after Brogdon exit•
-
Trail Blazers' Skylar Mays: Inefficient shooting in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Skylar Mays: Scores 21 in season finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Skylar Mays: Signs for rest of season•