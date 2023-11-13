Mays posted 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and 12 assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.

Scoot Henderson (ankle) is scheduled to miss several games, and Mays will be an excellent streaming option for fantasy managers during this period, especially considering Malcolm Borgdon's (hamstring) injury. With Anfernee Simons (thumb) also out, the trio of Mays, Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe will be responsible for a heavy load for most of November.