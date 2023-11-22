Mays will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is returning from a five-game absence and is back with the starters. Mays has played really well for Portland in recent games, so it's likely that he maintains a decent role until Scoot Henderson (ankle) gets clearance.
