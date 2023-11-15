Mays closed with six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-99 loss to the Jazz.

Mays wasn't able to repeat the double-double he recorded in his first start of the season, but he once again posted solid passing numbers. His numbers will probably regress once the league adjusts to him, but Mays should remain as the starting floor general for the rebuilding Blazers unless one of Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) or Scoot Henderson (ankle) are able to return to the lineup. That will give him a noticeable uptick on his fantasy value in a short-term scenario.