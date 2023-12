Mays had zero points (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 14 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 loss to the Spurs.

An absence from Anfernee Simons (illness) resulted in Mays seeing his most minutes since Dec. 14 against the Jazz. However, Mays was off his game, missing all eight shot attempts. In fact, the point guard hasn't made a field goal since Nov. 21. He's only likely to have fantasy relevance again if injuries decimate Portland's backcourt.