Forbes had 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 defeat against Portland.

Forbes has scored in double digits over his last nine appearances, but he has been remarkably consistent -- he has scored between 12 and 17 points in each of those nine outings. The four-year veteran is averaging a career-best 14.3 points in over 27 minutes per game this season.