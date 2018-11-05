Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Continues solid shooting in loss
Forbes pitched in 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one rebound across 26 minutes in the Spurs' 117-110 loss to the Magic on Sunday.
Forbes bounced back nicely from a pair of seven-point efforts in his previous two games, contests in which he'd shot a combined 6-for-15 (40.0 percent), including 0-for-7 from three-point range. The third-year guard has been solid overall as a backcourt complement to DeMar DeRozan, as despite the aforementioned two-game scoring downturn, he's still averaging 12.7 points (on 44.8 percent shooting) and is adding 2.4 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 28.6 minutes over his first nine games.
