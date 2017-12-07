Forbes logged 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 117-102 win over the Heat.

With Danny Green back in the starting lineup, but Forbes made enough of an impression in his spot starts to warrant a lot of playing time off the bench. He drilled all five of his three-point attempts on Wednesday and was the second-leading scorer on the team. While Forbes' output is intriguing, his limited usage isn't enough for fantasy relevance at this point in the season.