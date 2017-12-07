Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Goes for 17 off the bench Wednesday
Forbes logged 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 117-102 win over the Heat.
With Danny Green back in the starting lineup, but Forbes made enough of an impression in his spot starts to warrant a lot of playing time off the bench. He drilled all five of his three-point attempts on Wednesday and was the second-leading scorer on the team. While Forbes' output is intriguing, his limited usage isn't enough for fantasy relevance at this point in the season.
More News
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Will head back to bench Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Will start Saturday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Posts career highs in points and dimes•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Pours in 20 off bench Sunday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Erupts for career-high 27 points Friday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Recalled from D-League•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.