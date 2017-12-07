Forbes logged 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 117-102 win over the Heat.

With Danny Green back in the starting lineup, but Forbes made enough of an impression in his spot starts to warrant a lot of playing time off the bench. He drilled all five of his three-point attempts on Wednesday and was the second-leading scorer on the team. While Forbes' output is intriguing, his limited usage isn't enough for fantasy relevance at this point in the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories