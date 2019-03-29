Forbes finished with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes in the Spurs' 116-110 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Forbes followed up his impressive 50.0 percent shooting night against the Hornets on Tuesday with an even sharper performance Thursday. The 25-year-old's 61.5 percent success rate from the floor led to his third double-digit scoring effort of the past four games, a trio of contests in which he's averaged 18.3 points. While his offensive contributions have been maddeningly inconsistent this season, Forbes has now encouragingly taken nine or more shot attempts in four of the last five contests, a level of usage that at least gives him a chance to turn in elevated scoring totals.