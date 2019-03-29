Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Hot offensively in win
Forbes finished with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes in the Spurs' 116-110 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.
Forbes followed up his impressive 50.0 percent shooting night against the Hornets on Tuesday with an even sharper performance Thursday. The 25-year-old's 61.5 percent success rate from the floor led to his third double-digit scoring effort of the past four games, a trio of contests in which he's averaged 18.3 points. While his offensive contributions have been maddeningly inconsistent this season, Forbes has now encouragingly taken nine or more shot attempts in four of the last five contests, a level of usage that at least gives him a chance to turn in elevated scoring totals.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.